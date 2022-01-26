Many fans were alarmed and confused after "RIP Bean" became a trending topic on Twitter, leading them to question whether actor Rowan Atkinson is okay, but there is more story behind the viral phrase.

Supporters immediately took to the social media platform to express their confusion over the misunderstanding, with one user writing, "Why did I think that RIP Bean on the trending topic was Mr.Bean oop."

One fan said they almost got emotional when they saw the trending topic, writing, "Mr. Bean is gone?! I was really about to cry."

Anybody else think "RIP Bean" trending on Twitter meant Rowan Atkinson died? pic.twitter.com/9yxXGuFuyW — Mancujo2 (@mancujo2) January 26, 2022

"Not me being sad seeing #RIPBean thinking that Mr Bean is dead," another fan wrote.

Fans shouldn't be alarmed as there have been no reports about Rowan Atkinson passing away. The reason why "RIP Bean" trended on Twitter is because of Kobe and Gigi Bryant's second death anniversary.

Many users also expressed their confusion as to why fans used the name "Bean" instead of Kobe. According to a Reddit user named ockilla, Kobe Bryant's father, Joseph Washington Bryant's nickname is "Jellybean," which led him to pass on to his son.

There is more to Kobe Bryant's real name as Cheat Sheet reported that he's named after a famous Japanese beef of the same name when they saw it on a menu at a restaurant.

In 2020, millions of fans worldwide mourned for the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant after they were involved in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The NBA superstar was reportedly traveling to his youth sports academy for a game.

To commemorate the legend and his daughter, a sculpture of them was temporarily erected in the crash site where helicopter debris was found.

Rowan Atkinson's Death Hoax

This isn't the first time fans were alarmed by such news, as Rowan Atkinson was previously involved in a vile death hoax circulated online.

According to The Sun, there have been reports claiming that the actor passed away due to suicide. There are also memorial photos with the BBC logo that started circulating at the time.

In the viral post, the "pranksters" alleged that Atkinson had been battling "severe depression" and problems with drugs and alcohol.

The outlet later confirmed that the "Mr. Bean" actor is "alive and well" with his wife Sunetra Sastry and their two children, Lily and Benjamin.

