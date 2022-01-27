Chelsea Handler was opposed to getting married for the longest time, but she met JoKoy. Is he the man to change her heart on the matter?

Chelsea Handler and JoKoy are living proof that it takes time to find the right person for life. The inseparable comedy duo initially met on Chelsea's former talk show, "Chelsea Lately," more than 15 years ago but it is only recently when their friendship turns into something more - something magical.

One proof of the magic is how Handler once said she is not open to the idea of getting married, but is actually rethinking what she has said right now, a source revealed.

One source from the actress' circle told Hollywood Life that not only is she now open to the possibility of tying the knot, it is also possible that the actress might actually get married soon. What more, the proposal might happen on her birthday, February 25.

"Jo has mentioned that he has something very special planned for her birthday," the source told us. "Whether or not it is a ring, he is being tight lipped about it all!"

Her Bel Air property was sold and she relocated to a smaller house in Brentwood, California, at the end of October 2021. Apparently, it wasn't long until Jo moved in with her, according to the source. An insider then said that now that the two are living together, marriage appears to be the next stage in their relationship.

"None of their friends would be shocked at all if they get engaged soon and then get married," the source said. "He has mentioned that it will be a birthday she will never forget which is getting friends excited for what possibly might be coming up for them both."

Friends of Chelsea's can't be happier for her because they can see how happy she is with Jo. "They love that he's so different from most guys she's dated, and they know he can keep up with Chelsea," a separate source told HollywoodLife.

"Everybody is aware that Chelsea is strong-minded and absolutely hysterical. So, they love that Jo can not only keep up with Chelsea, but he is constantly cracking her up. He's such a positive, fun energy and she's like a whole different woman with him. It's like she's a giddy schoolgirl when she's with him. They're a blast together and Chelsea's closest friends are fully on board with their relationship," the source added.

People Magazine interviewed Chelsea in 2016 and asked her what she thought about marriage. She said it's a concept she does not understand, and cannot see why people would want to get married

