Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich were once engaged. Theirs was a whirldwind romance that shocked many because after just months of dating, they already decided that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. The actual marriage did not happen though, and since then, the two can be described as at each other's throats, throwing shades at one another. But it stopped - which made people believe that finally, they are done with each other, truly.

However, they're back at it.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato made fun of her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, claiming that their "vibrator" was "superior" in terms of satisfying her. Ehrich responded to Lovato's jab on Instagram with a similarly cryptic comment.

Calvin Klein underwear, black jogging pants, and AirPods were all he wore in a sultry snapshot he uploaded on Jan. 26. Max then wrote alongside an emoji of a face with its tongue sticking out, "i never have complaints." It is easy to know what he is pertaining to.

Demi and Max got engaged in July of 2020 after only a few months of dating. Following claims that Demi's family and friends did not approve of the relationship, the engagement was called off just two months after the seaside proposal. Max later claimed that he only knew that their relationship went bust through social media, though a source told E! News that "Demi did tell him beforehand."

Since then, Max has not been holding back in throwing shade against Lovato, even if most guys normally would keep mum. When the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer poked fun at their short-lived engagement while hosting the 2020 People's Choice Awards, Max accused Demi of just "exploiting" their breakup for some "clout."

ALSO READ: Rob Kardashian No Escape: Blac Chyna Ironically Unwilling to Postpone Assault Trial Against Her

For their part, Lovato revealed in an interview that the breakup prompted them to understand herself better - in terms of their sexual identity, that is.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi shared in a March 2021 profile with Glamour. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

They added that she can only appreciate men better if they do not want more than friendship with them.

"I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex," adding that they are too queer for a "cis" man.

Come May, Demi came out as non-binary. Alongside this revelation, Demi Lovato changed their preferred pronouns to they/them.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Second Baby Gender Reveal: Are Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Dropping Fake Hints?