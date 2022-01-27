Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially gotten a series order from Disney+.

This upcoming television series is based on the best selling, early 2000s book series by Rick Riordan. The books, the first one especially titled Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, chronicled the story of Percy Jackson, modern day son of Poseidon and his other demigod friends at Camp Half Blood as they have to fight their way through Herculean style, Greek myth challenges in modern day America. This series has been in the works for some time. Filming of the project is expected to begin this summer. Casting is still in process. An open audition is being held for the three main characters. The project will be directed by James Bobin. Bobin is known for directing the 2011 family classic The Muppets. Fans of the book series feel confident that they are in good hands.

That is a very important feeling to have because fans of the Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief series have felt betrayed before. There have been several adaptations of this well beloved series in various different mediums. In 2017, the novels were adapted into a musical. A film series, starring Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, and Alexandra Daddario. The movie faced a lot of criticism. Those that loved the book were disappointed by the countless deviations from the source materials. The characters ages were adjusted, quests tampered with, and plot points disregarded.

This second chance at the adaptation has fans hopeful. The decision to put Percy Jackson on the screen again feels like a promise to fix what originally went wrong. We can't wait to see it!