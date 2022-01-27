Taylor Swift's fans are worried about the singer after a man crashed his car into her apartment building in New York City.

A man, who is reportedly obsessed with Swift, drove his car around her building before crashing the vehicle into the singer's apartment in order to talk to her. In a report shared by a news outlet (via ET Canada), the man hit a fire hydrant before getting out of the vehicle to approach the intercom.

Now-viral images show how he ripped it out of the wall while begging to see and talk to Swift.

The New York Police Department eventually arrived at the scene at took the man into custody. It remains unknown what charges he would exactly face, but he could reportedly be held responsible for driving while impaired and criminal mischief.

Initial reports confirmed that the man was drunk and that he refused to leave the scene until he met the singer.

Questions whether Swift was at home at the time of the incident rose, and it made fans feel worried about her security and safety.

One said, "What the... I will never understand these guys who think they can even get near Taylor by breaking in/ crashing into her apartment?!"



"Can you just give her a break like seriously this man drove his car into Taylors apartment and tried to break open the intercom thing and was saying something about her," another wrote.

Not the First Incident?

As a superstar, Swift truly has been prone to such an incident. In fact, it was not the first time she dealt with a stalking scare.

Over the summer, a man was also arrested after attempting to enter her New York City apartment. The 28-year-old culprit told New York Daily News that he felt comfortable while breaking into her home.

When the news outlet asked about his fascination with the singer, he creepily said, "What, you don't know about her? I love her."

He was charged with criminal trespassing before pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct violation. The authorities eventually sentenced him to community service.

Another man in his 50s was also put into custody in April 2021. He reportedly showed up to her Tribeca apartment at least five times in the six months before the incident happened.

