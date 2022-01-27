Julia Fox isn't new to the world of fashion as she attended numerous events hosted by luxurious brands in the past, but her style immediately evolved when she started dating Kanye West. More recently, the actress reportedly got into a heated argument with a renowned New York City socialite over a photoshoot.

Manhattan Socialite Libbie Mugrabi recently spoke out about her side of the story on what truly happened between her and the "Uncut Gems" star during Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking to Page Six, the famous NYC figure claims she asked Fox whether she would want to be a part of a paid photoshoot wearing designer Celia Kritharioti's fashion collection.

Radar Online noted that the designer's pieces were worn by A-list stars such as Iman, Naomi Campbell, and even Khloe Kardashian.

Mugrabi alleges that Fox wasn't having any of her offers and immediately snapped back, saying, "talk to my stylist."

Kanye West's new muse isn't alone in the iconic Hotel Costes in the city of love. She was surrounded by friends, which the socialite explained "looked like they had been dressed by the scary section of the Spirit Halloween store" because they were wearing all black.

Fox was reportedly "insulted" with her offer.

In addition, when the socialite spoke to the other people at the table, the actress reportedly said, "you are being very rude to my friend!" and told her, "you must be drunk or something?"

Fox's friends in the table also chimed in the argument as model Richi Shazam told her that it was "a set up" and they were "probably being taped."

Despite Mugrabi's claims, a witness spoke to the outlet, saying there's an entirely different story.

The insider alleges that Julia Fox was having a "private dinner" when the socialite and her friends "kept coming up to her table" to approach them about the paid photoshoot.

The actress also never said, "talk to my stylist," per the source.

"Libbie was wearing a trucker hat with the word 'gaslight' on it and that was literally what she was trying to do to Julia and her friends," the eyewitness revealed.

At the time of this writing, neither Julia Fox nor Kanye West has publicly spoken about the matter.

