Janet Jackson and her famous family grew up in the limelight. At a young age, they were surrounded by A-list celebrities that they usually party with. However, there was one particular moment where David Bowie allegedly offered her brothers Randy and Michael a shocking thing; what could this be?

According to the New York Post, the Jackson family's Los Angeles mansion has been a center of parties and gatherings for renowned artists like Diana Ross, Sammy Davis Jr., Marvin Gaye, and many more.

Speaking to her latest documentary, "Janet Jackson," the songstress revealed one moment when David made his way into their home to party.

Janet said the "Life on Mars" hitmaker wanted to "get away from everyone" at one point, so he started looking for a "little room."

David eventually stumbled upon a room where Randy and Michael were hanging out.

"Michael and I are sitting in one of the other rooms away from the party, so Bowie walks in and he offered us some of what he was doing to get high," Randy Jackson revealed.

The two brothers were shocked that the Ziggy Stardust star offered them a substance, so they looked at each other and decided not to accept it.

"We were like, 'No.' We didn't know what it was, but it was like, 'Nah, no thank you,'" he added.

Michael & Janet Jackson's Turbulent Relationship

In the same documentary, Janet finally opened up her genuine relationship with the late king of pop after reports had been circulating about their turbulent relationship over the past decades.

The "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker revealed that she struggled with her body image growing up and claimed that Michael was unsupportive of her and used to make fun of her weight.

"There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow," she noted. (via Daily Mail UK)

Although there were times that Janet would laugh off the joke her brother had been telling him, she said it hurt deep inside.

Throughout her life and career, the singer struggled with her body image, leading her to become an "emotional eater."

She then revealed that eating "comforts her" whenever she's bothered with something in her life.

Janet Jackson's documentary will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on Friday and Saturday.

