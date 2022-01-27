Michael Madsen publicly talked about the last text message he received from his son, Hudson.

Although Madsen's family continues to mourn over Hudson's death, the actor himself had not directly spoken up about the last moments he had with him before his death.

But in a new interview, the patriarch finally showed his heart to the public and shared more details about the event.

The 64-year-old "Kill Bill" star told Los Angeles Times that he was still shocked about his passing since he was still able to speak with him days before his death. Madsen also claimed he did not see any signs his son was depressed, especially since Hudson assured him he was happy.

"My last text from him was: 'I love you dad.' [I] didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened," he said, as quoted by Yahoo! Entertainment.



Madsen paid tribute to his son, recalling how the 26-year-old served as a US Army sergeant who recently completed his first tour in Afghanistan. The actor revealed that Hudson was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii, where he had been residing with his wife, Carlie, since 2019.

What Caused Hudson's Depression?

The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to People that Madsen's son died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide in Hawaii. Madsen could not think of any potential cause of his son's depression, and he also described Hudson's marriage as something that was going strong.

The actor noted that his son surely had issues with finances like everyone, but he reportedly wanted a family.

READ ALSO: Justice For Brian Laundrie? US Attorney Offers Unbelievable Demand After Notebook Revealed Fugitive Killed Gabby Petito

"He was looking towards his future, so [it's] mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened," he went on.

Following the incident, Madsen reportedly requested a full investigation by the army. He believes that the officers and rank and file were shaming his son for needing therapy. With that said, he claimed it potentially led his son to refuse to get help for his mental health issue.

The family will need to wait for four months before a full autopsy report can be available. The authorities did not disclose the exact time and date of his death, but Madsen's family confirmed it on Tuesday in a statement to Metro.

READ MORE: Michael Madsen's Family Publicly Mourns The Shocking Death of Actor's Son Hudson