Kanye West is officially firing shots when it comes to the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson relationship.

According to an article on TMZ, Ye has been spreading rumors about the Saturday Night Live star. Most notably, he has allegedly been spreading a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. DJ Akademiks said earlier in the week that the rumors about Pete having AIDS are definitely coming from Ye. He confirmed, "Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot."

This is not the first public jab that Ye has taken at Davidson. In one of his recent songs her rapped, "God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." However, the AIDS rumor reaches a new and childish low. Many still maintain that Ye is not responsible for spreading the rumor. This is backed up largely from the knowledge that he has publicly, recently said that he wants to get back with Kim. This rumor would in no way, shape, or form help that cause.

The dramatic and public divorce between Kim Kardashian and Ye has been the talk of the tabloids for months. Recently, Kim attempted to have Ye turned away from their daughter's birthday party, but Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got him inside. Both Kim and Ye have said publicly that they want to maintain an amicable relationship. While this rumor is certainly not a step in the right direction, we believe that they will be back on track soon. We do hope that this rumor, which makes light of a serious medical issue, stops spreading very quickly.