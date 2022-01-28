Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian.

The star of "Uncut Gems" has recently been seen wearing outfits inspired by the star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." This is why some fans believe Julia is imitating Kim.

That, however, is not the case.

The 31-year-old actress apparently believes that imitation is the best form of flattery and is unconcerned about claims that she is emulating Kanye West's estranged wife.

Julia is "soaking it up," according to a source close to her who spoke to Hollywood Life, that people are thinking she is just emulating the KKW Beauty entrepreneur.

At the end of the day, Julie reportedly wants to make Kanye "happy."

The "Donda" rapper took his new girlfriend to Paris this weekend, attending Paris Haute Couture Week.

Last Saturday, Julia Fox wore the same Balenciaga mirror boots Kim Kardashian is known for.

However, even though her recent look is the same as what the billionaire beauty has worn, another insider assured the outlet that Julia Fox "is no copycat."

"She is her own accomplished woman," the insider said.

"Julia knows what she is getting into dating Kanye and the comparisons that will be put on her. She is a strong woman who gets things done and that is why Kanye is so attracted to her."

The insider continued, "She is not stressing on the outside noise, and she is looking forward to what can be created with Kanye moving forward."

How Does Kanye West Feel About Julia Fox Being Compared To Kim?

The "Jesus Is King" rapper is "more open on purpose with Julia and doesn't seem to mind her talking about their relationship," according to the same person.

Julia, on the other hand, does not.

"She is not rattled by any negative attention," the insider said. "Julia is loving all of it. Her and Kanye really work well together."

Julia Fox Loses Her Calm In Public

Julia Fox is said to have gotten into an argument with socialite Libbie Mugrabi when she requested the actress for a fashion shoot, per Page Six.

When Julia asked Libbie whether she would accept to be photographed in her friend, fashion designer Celia Kritharioti's clothing line, she told her to "speak to my stylist."

"Talk to my stylist," Kanye is believed to have snapped at the leftist.

A partygoer, on the other hand, denied that anything like that occurred.

"When Julia saw Libbie being cruel to her friend, she spoke up for her. "Libbie was wearing a trucker hat with the term 'gaslight' on it, and she was genuinely attempting to gaslight Julia and her pals."

