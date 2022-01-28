Minnie Mouse has changed her clothes, and apparently it is a BIG problem.

In honor of both the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris and International Women's Day, (March 6 and March 8, respectively), Minnie Mouse has been given a stylishly designed new pantsuit. The suit is colored in Disney's signature blue and decorated with polka dots, in an homage to her original dress, and it has bows for the pockets.

Some people saw this costume change for what it was: A temporary switch-up in honor of a big anniversary - everyone has to get dressed up for special occasions! Others, however, seemed to miss this.

"Others" mostly means Fox News anchor Candace Owens, who thinks the change is an attempt to "destroy fabrics of our society."

"They're making her more masculine," Owens said on air.

Of course, those of us who actually pay attention to Disney and aren't just looking for the next thing to be mad about after the hype from the Green M&M dies down, remember that Minnie Mouse has changed her outfit before - in fact, she's even worn pants before!

Minnie Mouse is trending on Twitter because she's wearing a pantsuit as part of a Disneyland Paris promotion and the news is overreacting and acting like she ain't gonna wear her dress no more.



Bruh, this literally ain't the first time. Plus, she looks really good in a pantsuit. pic.twitter.com/R4cbkE2zXw — Sir Simon A. #KRABSGANG 2022 (@BabyLamb5) January 27, 2022

Oh look, there's Minnie Mouse in pants. Somehow, not destroying the fabric of society. Just being an adorable cartoon mouse, as one does. pic.twitter.com/yESXRzsvNi — Latisha Jones (Abbott Elementary Stan Account) (@leticia_creates) January 27, 2022

Minnie Mouse has had a gazillion outfits over the years- the 90s Totally Minnie TV special, safari khakis at Animal Kingdom, all the iterations of the character in all the shorts from the 30s to now. I don't understand how this outrage even starts to make sense. pic.twitter.com/j3XFN4xoka — Amy Glavin (@acd82) January 27, 2022

The temporary change is only for the anniversary - much like the 50th anniversary outfit she has been wearing at Disney World (which we didn't hear about, of course, because it's a dress), she'll be changed out of it and back into her classic look before too long.

Minnie Mouse has been wearing the same red dress for decades, same as all the other characters. If you seriously think they're just going to change it forever out of the blue, you don't really care about Minnie Mouse - you're just seeing everything through red-tinted glasses. Stop lying to yourself. (The suit looks good anyway.)