Reg Thomas, the hilarious stand-up comedian, has a new podcast from Enstarz.

P.S. A Podcast is a podcast where Reg Thomas, stand-up comedian, talks to other comedians about their lives and comedy. The first episode was released today. On this episode, Thomas talks with Napoleon Emill from Flatbush Misdemeanor. In this episode, according to the Spotify description, the two talk about Emill's, "career, getting nervous on stage, and life before stand-up." They do not only talk about comedy. In a segment of the episode, Thomas also offers advice to a woman who has been cat-fishing her boyfriend. These fun, fast, and informative episodes are something everyone will soon be listening to.



Reg Thomas is a New York City based comedian who has done comedy throughout the country. He has gone on tour with Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd and I Be Knowin's Amanda Seales. Reg Thomas has also been seen in Jobs Unlisted on Fuse TV, in the New York Comedy Festival, in the HBO sponsored American Black Film Festival Comedy Wings, and in the online game show #SneakSmarts as the host. He also produces a 420-friendly comedy show called Productively Stoned. In fact, the P.S. in P.S. A Podcast, stands for Productively Stoned. Reg Thomas has produced the show in various locations across the country.

P.S. A Podcast airs a new episode every Friday. The first episode is currently streaming. Episodes can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Enstarz. You'll want to listen to every amazing episode as soon as you can!