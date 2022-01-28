Jimmy Kimmel has been a late-night talk show host for many years, and he's been embroiled in many issues in the past. More recently, it seems like he's facing another controversy as he became a trending topic on Twitter due to his monologue, and many fans are urging to report him to ABC; what did he do?

The hashtag #JimmyKimmelRacist started trending on Twitter after the late-night show host did his monologue where he compared COVID-19 variants to several boy bands.

"These variants, it reminds me of the boy bands in the late 90s in the early 2000s, you know? The big ones like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC." (watch the video below)

He added that the boy bands "mutated" to "O-Town," "98 Degrees," until eventually "we get to one that's so contagious it destroys all life on earth."

Although his recent monologue appears to have no issues, many "BTS" fans gave context to what happened in a previous episode of the show.

When Ashley Park appeared on the program to promote her latest series, the second season of the hit Netflix show "Emily In Paris."

In one episode, Park's character, Mindy Chen, performed her rendition of the song "Dynamite," and one of the group members acknowledged her performance.

Park noted that she thought she was going into shock, but it turned out to be COVID-19.

No way did @jimmykimmel and @JimmyKimmelLive just say covid and BTS "are both dangerous" and one is "lucky to come out of it alive."



TIRED of people not seeing the racism of comparing them to Covid bc they see them as "just a boyband" and not people. pic.twitter.com/ZVRrGTxiAi — . (@e_von7) January 21, 2022

Kimmel made comments about the famed South Korean boy band, saying, "You thought it was BTS fever, they're both very dangerous, your happy you came out of those alive."

Many fans weren't happy with his choice of words, saying they were tired of the public not seeing racism after the famed host compared them to COVID-19.

More recently, fans alleged that the show decided to "name drop a bunch of white boy bands" to divert the racism issue from the previous episode.

"So @JimmyKimmel and his writing staff @JimmyKimmelLive think that if they just name drop a bunch of white boy bands, then it's not racism? Likening global boy bands with a global virus that has killed millions is abhorrent. Racism is not a joke," one wrote.

Some users also wanted Kimmel to be held accountable for his actions and urged other fans to report him to ABC's website.

"He needs to be held accountable for continuing to perpetuate hate. Write ABC. write his sponsors," one wrote.

Most tweets with the abovementioned hashtag also tagged the media giant's Twitter account.

However, at the time of this writing, neither Jimmy Kimmel nor ABC has responded to the issue.

