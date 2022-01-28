Rumors regarding Brad Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li have been ended after one report spilled that the two are actually "just friends."

The Sun initially reported that the Hollywood actor is said to be "secretly dating" the singer-slash-model who lives a few minutes away from his residence in Los Angeles. Amid being in a legal battle over a messy divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a source told the outlet that the two have been hanging out since last year.

On Wednesday, January 26, the report began to swirl despite the two not being pictured together.

Pitt's Relationship Status

However, another source told People that although Pitt and Li are just friends, the movie star "is dating, but not seriously."



Adding more from the report of the informant close to Pitt, Li is a part of "a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with, also stating, "He likes having female friends too."

"He still keeps in touch with Nicole [Poturalski]," the insider referenced to the German model that the 58-year-old star was last linked to two years ago. In August that time, the "Fury" actor, who is "generally private with his love life," appeared at Le Castellet Airport in France with Poturalski.

However, a source told the magazine two months later that any connection between the two had cooled down, "It was a casual fling and that's it," the source said.

Apart from Li and Poturalski, Alia Shawkat also got involved with Pitt in 2019, though their relationship was purely platonic, as per the source.

The actress went on a recent interview with The New Yorker and admitted that Pitt "had no awareness" of the rumors that surrounded them. "He doesn't read that s-," she claimed.

Pitt once told The New York Times Magazine three years ago that he stopped caring to press about himself. "Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor's office because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull.

"I didn't find any of it helpful," the "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" actor added. "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out."

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."

