Is Nick Cannon having his eighth child with Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi?

Cannon recently dealt with a massive loss after his seventh and youngest son, Zen, died. But he seemingly found joy again as he is reportedly having his eighth child with Tiesi already.

The rumblings started when multiple news outlets claimed that Cannon had a gender reveal party for his newest baby mama recently.

A news outlet (via HollywoodLife) released exclusive photos of the event that was held on Sunday in Malibu. The gender reveal party happened one month after confirming the death of his five-month-old son, Zen.

The pictures show intimate interaction between Cannon and Tiesi. At one point, the comedian can be seen cradling the tummy of Johnny Manziel's ex-wife while blue and pink balloons surround them. Another photo indicated it is a boy since light blue confetti blasted into the air.

If he confirms his new baby soon, this would be his first child in 2022. In 2021, he fathered four children with three women, although he already shares 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and 4-year-old son with Mariah Carey.

Cannon previously welcomed his daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Belly, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon Says No to Celibacy

Previously, Cannon pledged to celibate and started doing so to maintain it.

"I've done this practice before, just to show that I'm not controlled by an emotion. I'm not addicted to certain things. Sometimes, you just gotta take a break because you know too much of anything can ruin the process," Cannon said, per ET Online.

He revealed that his motivation to practice celibacy is to allow himself to focus on work and his children.

READ ALSO: Stanley Tucci Now Cancer-Free: 'La Fortuna' Star Shares Inspiring Progress Following Bout

However, he seemingly broke his promise as he reportedly expects his eighth child. As to why he wanted to have more kids, Cannon said he is willing to father as many children as possible if that is God's plan for him.

The actor also once planned about opening his Cannon Sperm Bank so he could help when someone asks him to donate his sperm.

Despite his desire to have more children, he clarified he does not want to get married again since he disapproves "Eurocentric concept" of a union. To make it sound simpler, Cannon said he does not believe that a person should have only one person for the rest of their lives.

READ MORE: Cheslie Kryst Cause of Death Tragic: Former Miss USA Dead At 30 Following THIS Heartbreaking Event