Stanley Tucci slowly gets his life back after his years of cancer treatment.

Tucci publicly spoke about losing his sense of taste and smell while receiving treatment for his tongue cancer. He had to be stronger for his kids as he received his diagnosis years after his wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died due to breast cancer.

Years after learning about the dreaded illness, the "La Fortuna" actor sat in an interview in "3rd Hour of Today" on Thursday, where he finally spoke about his sense of taste and smell again.

The 61-year-old star told hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones that he got lucky that can taste and eat almost everything after beating cancer. He described his senses' current states as something "heightened" now.

"When you're forced to go without something that you love - just like when you're forced to go without someone that you love - you appreciate them, and or it, much more when you're able to have it back or if you're lucky enough to have it back." he said, as quoted by PEOPLE.

Suffering from tongue cancer had been tough for him, especially since he is also famously known as a celebrity foodie. So far, he has already published two cookbooks and is often spotted making his recipes in his kitchen.



Tucci then told the hosts that food is everything to him, and getting back his senses completed his life once again.

Stanley Tucci Also Coming Back to Appear on TV Screens

Tucci himself also declared his return after taking frequent breaks to focus on his treatment.

He revealed to "TODAY" hosts that his food and travel series, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," on CNN would return for its second season this year.

"CNN came to me and asked me to do this series a few years ago, and we've been able to make it happen," Tucci added. "It's been a lifelong dream of mine to explore the regional cooking of it in as much detail as possible."

Tucci first revealed his cancer bout to Virgin Atlantic's inflight magazine Vera for its September issue, saying he was diagnosed with cancer nearly four years ago. He reportedly noticed a tumor at the base of his tongue, which was big enough to make operation impossible. As a result, he opted to have high-dose radiation and chemotherapy.

Fortunately, he won the battle now, and he is ready to return healthier soon.

