Andrew Kaczynski ensured that their late daughter is with them even after welcoming her sibling recently.

A year after Kaczynski and his wife, Rachel Louise Ensign, had to experience the most painful event parents could ever face, they welcomed their bundle of joy and named her after their 9-year-old daughter.

On Instagram, the CNN reporter shared a photo of him as he held his wife and newborn baby, who they named Talia Davida Kaczynski.

"Introducing the newest member of our family, who joined us Thursday. Talia Davida Kaczynski. She was named with the Hebrew name of her big sister Beans. We love her endlessly," he explained.

Their friends and followers sent them heartwarming messages as they welcomed a new member of the family after the tragic loss.

David Chalian said, "Welcome to the world, Talia! You won the parent lottery because your dad and mom are the two strongest and most loving souls you could ask for. Congratulations to the whole family. This is the most joyous news!"

"A blessing. ye deserve to be parents. Ye deserve happiness. I'm sure beans is looking down with the biggest smile. Congratulations," a follower wrote.

What Happened to Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Louise Ensign's Daughter?

On December 24 - a day before Christmas - Kaczynski and Ensign dealt with a massive loss after their older daughter Francesca passed away. She was diagnosed with "an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor" or Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT).

According to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, ATRT occurs in a patient's cerebellum and brain stem. It can be detected in one part of the brain, but it can also spread to other locations of the system - including the spine and body. The cause of the abnormality remains unknown, but experts say that it can be inherited.

After losing their daughter, Kaczynski expressed his heartbreak and how she would always be part of their hearts.

"We're heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad," he shared. "There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We're so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you."

Before Francesca's death, the parents learned that the daughter developed a fungal infection that led her to be on a ventilator and life support. Unfortunately, she did not make it in the end.

