Katy Perry has announced that she will be doing even more shows as part of her Las Vegas residency.

She's also enjoying being a mother to Daisy Dove, her one-year-old daughter.

Her fiancé Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, is always there to assist and encourage her, something her ex-husband Russell Brand has never done.

The 37-year-old "I Kissed A Girl" singer is fortunate in that her 45-year-old "Lord of the Rings" actor fiancé is committed to staying with her so that they may raise their kid together as she continues to play in Las Vegas.

Perry has a home in Vegas, according to a source, and Bloom will be there as well while she's on stage, according to Hollywood Life.

They've already prepared everything if Perry needs to go to Los Angeles to shoot for "American Idol."

The insider added, "Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn't really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made news only a few days ago after embarking on a family trip with their daughter.

They went to a toy store in New York City and were photographed outside.

Daisy was born in August 2020 to the couple.

Unlike her marriage to Brand, Perry's relationship with Bloom works. The singer viewed the lack of support from the British comedian as a result of her popularity.

She told Vogue in 2013, "I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the 'equalness.'"

The pair were married for 14 months, but on Dec. 31, 2011, Brand reportedly sent the "California Girls" singer a message to let her know that he was divorcing her.

It was reportedly their last interaction.

Perry said, "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me."

When Are Katy and Orlando Getting Married?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were rumored to have secretly married in May 2021 after the singer was photographed wearing a gold ring.

The couple had intended to marry in December 2019, but had to postpone due to a scheduling conflict with their chosen destination. They also rescheduled their wedding for early 2020 before having to postpone it because to the pandemic.

It's presently uncertain when they'll tie the knot.

