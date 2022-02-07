Every Upcoming Television Reboot (That We Know Of)

With the rise of streaming services and a seemingly endless void of content to fill, more greenlights than ever before are being given to reboots and spinoffs of old, beloved series - the good, the bad, and the ugly. Some of these ideas are actually great and sound very intriguing - others make us wish they had just left well enough alone. But it's up to you to decide which ones you'll watch.

How I Met Your Mother

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: How I Met Your Father

SYNOPSIS: In the long-ago year of 2022, Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and options, options, options.

WHEN IT'S COMING: It's already out!

WHERE IT WILL BE: Hulu

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Bel-Air

SYNOPSIS: After getting involved in a gang fight during a basketball game, teenager Will Smith is sent by his mother out of the rough streets of Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in the ruch suburban neighborhood of Bel Air, Los Angeles, hoping that he can straighten out his life.

WHEN IT'S COMING: February 13

WHERE IT WILL BE: Peacock

Joe Millionaire

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

SYNOPSIS: Two single men: One is an actual millionaire, one is dirt broke. They will date twenty women, and these women have no idea who's the real "Joe Millionaire" and who's just the average Joe.

WHEN IT'S COMING: Airing now!

WHERE IT WILL BE: Tubi

The Flintstones

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Bedrock

SYNOPSIS: The series will follow The Flintstone family twenty years after the original, with Fred about to retireme and Pebbles, now in her 20s, embarking on her own career.

WHEN IT'S COMING: Not yet known.

WHERE IT WILL BE: FOX

Frasier

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Frasier

SYNOPSIS: Still in the works

WHEN IT'S COMING: Supposedly Spring 2022 - but it's already been delayed more than once and will likely be delayed again.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Paramount+

Party Down

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Party Down

SYNOPSIS: A group of actors move to Los Angeles to make it big, but end up working as caterers. Each episode a new gig, each gig a new miniature disaster.

WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022, tentatively.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Starz

Pretty Little Liars

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

SYNOPSIS: Set 20 years after the original, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant, and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as a sin of their own.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: HBO Max

Kids In The Hall

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Kids In The Hall

SYNOPSIS: It's a Canadian comedy sketch show from the 90s, coming back now, 30 years later!

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: Amazon Prime

Babylon 5

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Babylon 5

SYNOPSIS: Babylon 5 is a space station anchored in neutral territory, where ambassadors from across the galaxy can meet in (relative) peace. As the original series opened, humanity was recovering from a war that nearly wiped them out. We don't yet know when the next one will be set.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: The CW

He-Man: Masters of the Universe

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Masters of the Universe: Revelation

SYNOPSIS: Skeletor's final assault on Castle Grayskull both his own demise and the demise of He-Man, and also damaged the source of all magic in existence. After their battle created fractures in Eternia, it's up to Teela to find the missing Sword of Power, racing against time to prevent the end of the Universe...and uncovering the secrets of Grayskull at long last.

WHEN IT'S COMING: Parts 1 and 2 already out, Part 3 TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix

The Godfather

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Offer

SYNOPSIS: In this upcoming biographical-drama miniseries, we'll get to find out more about the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola's legendary 1972 film The Godfather.

WHEN IT'S COMING: April 28

WHERE IT WILL BE: Paramount Plus

Quantum Leap

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Quantum Leap

SYNOPSIS: It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett walked into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team is restarting the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine - and the man who created it.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: NBC/Peacock

Life Goes On

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Life Goes On

SYNOPSIS: The new show will follow a now-grown-up Becca, who has (surprise!) become a doctor, as she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her family.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD: Pilot ordered

WHERE IT WILL BE: NBC

Legends of the Hidden Temple

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Legends of the Hidden Temple

SYNOPSIS: It's the same as the old Jungle-themed game show, with similar puzzles and games returning - but now, the teams are all grown up.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - filming wrapped in October of 2021

WHERE IT WILL BE: The CW

Queer as Folk

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Queer as Folk

SYNOPSIS: Set in New Orleans this time, the reboot will be a modern take on the original series, that centered a group of club-going friends who find support in the LGBT+ community after a tragedy.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - filming just began in December.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Peacock

A League of Their Own

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: A League of Their Own

SYNOPSIS: The series follows brand-new characters, beginning with the formation of the league in 1943, and follows right along with its players as they fight to keep it alive - even through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing United States.

WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022 - TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: Amazon Prime Video

Project Greenlight

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Project Greenlight

SYNOPSIS: The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends embracing the joy and struggles of love and family in their mid-20s, while also building their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: HBO

Degrassi

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Not yet confirmed.

SYNOPSIS: The next series will feature yet another new class of kids who have to deal with all of the issues modern high school has to offer.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD, 2023

WHERE IT WILL BE: HBO Max

The Game

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Game

SYNOPSIS: The Game follows the lives of professional football players and their families as they tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fortune, respect, and love - all while trying to protect their souls as they each play The Game.

WHEN IT'S COMING: It's already out!

WHERE IT WILL BE: Paramount+

Every Movie Reboot Headed to Theaters (or Not Theaters, It Is Still Covid Times)

It's not just TV shows, either! There are always a thousand remakes and reboots in development in Hollywood, from studio to studio - but, as with TV shows, the rise of streaming services is making them more possible than ever - so more of them are actually being put into production.

Not all the films on this list will be made - Logan's Run, for example, has had a remake in development for literal decades, with no end in sight. Some others, however, are guarantees - like Highlander, which we already know has the amazing Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill, attached to star.

Death On The Nile

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Death on the Nile

WHEN IT'S COMING: February 11

WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+

Scream

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Scream

WHEN IT'S COMING: It's out!

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Batman

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Batman

SYNOPSIS: Set in a much younger Gotham than we're used to seeing - with a much younger and broodier Bruce - The Batman will take a look at how Batman first became Gotham's caped crusader.

WHEN IT'S COMING: March 4

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Toy Story

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Lightyear

SYNOPSIS: You may think you know the story of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, but you've never seen it like this. Jump into the Toy Story Universe and find out the real story behind the toy that changed everything.

WHEN IT'S COMING: June 17

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Salem's Lot

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Salem's Lot

WHEN IT'S COMING: September 9

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Cheaper By The Dozen

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Cheaper By The Dozen

WHEN IT'S COMING: March. (We think March 1, but Disney+ is just saying "March," so we'll let you know if that changes.)

WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+

Crimes of the Future

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Crimes of the Future

SYNOPSIS: In the not-so-distant future, humans are learning to adapt to rapidly advancing technology - to the point where the synthetics of their everyday world begin to alter their genetic makeup.

WHEN IT'S COMING: September 1

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Firestarter

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Firestarter

WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022 (currently in post-production)

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Hellraiser

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Hellraiser

WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022, TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: Hulu

Matilda

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Matilda

SYNOPSIS: No, don't worry, they're not touching Danny DeVito's perfect classic film. They're making a movie out of the musical version!

WHEN IT'S COMING: December 2

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Pinocchio

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Pinocchio

SYNOPSIS: Guillermo Del Toro is taking what is only one of a few cracks at adapting the 1883 children's novel - the first adaptation being the Disney one that gave the story its lasting fame.

WHEN IT'S COMING: December 2022

WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix

The Toxic Avenger

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Toxic Avenger

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - Filming wrapped August 2021.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

The Rocketeer

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Return of the Rocketeer

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - still in early stages of production.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+

Flight of the Navigator

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Flight of the Navigator

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+

The Saint

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Saint

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD: Paramount just cast Rege-Jean Page in the lead role.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Either Theaters or Paramount+

The Munsters

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Munsters

WHEN IT'S COMING: Late 2022

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters, or possibly Peacock; It's being produced by Universal Studios.

Twister

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Twister

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - it's in the very early stages of development.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Highlander

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Highlander

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD: Has not yet begun filming

WHERE IT WILL BE: Also unknown, but most likely in theaters.

All Quiet on the Western Front

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: All Quiet on the Western Front

WHEN IT'S COMING: Sometime in 2022

WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix

Dirty Dancing

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Dirty Dancing

WHEN IT'S COMING: December 31, 2022

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Fletch

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Fletch Won

SYNOPSIS: Based on the famous mystery novels: Fletch may be a journalist, but when the man he's about to interview turns up dead, he decides figure out who killed him himself.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD, in development

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Starship Troopers

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Starship Troopers

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD, in development

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Little Shop of Horrors

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Little Shop of Horrors

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - Currently on hold (but rumor has it Chris Evans is set to star in Steve Martin's role as the Dentist.)

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Scarface

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Scarface

SYNOPSIS: No, it won't be the same Scarface: The new movie will follow another two-bit criminal immigrating to America and pursuing a dark and twisted version of the American Dream.

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

The Bodyguard

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Bodyguard

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - just announced in September

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

The Phantom Tollbooth

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: TOLLBOOTH

SYNOPSIS: A lone toll booth operater is forced to come to grips with a past that is rapidly catching up with him.

WHEN IT'S COMING: March 18

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters

Gremlins

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Gremlins 3

WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - In development

WHERE IT WILL BE: TBD

Logan's Run

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Logan's Run

WHEN IT'S COMING: Who the hell knows at this point.

WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters, if it ever happens - and if we still have movie theaters by then.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Texas Chainsaw Massacre

WHEN IT'S COMING: February 18

WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix