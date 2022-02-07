Here is Every Single Upcoming Reboot Happening in Theaters or On TV (That We Know Of)
Every Upcoming Television Reboot (That We Know Of)
With the rise of streaming services and a seemingly endless void of content to fill, more greenlights than ever before are being given to reboots and spinoffs of old, beloved series - the good, the bad, and the ugly. Some of these ideas are actually great and sound very intriguing - others make us wish they had just left well enough alone. But it's up to you to decide which ones you'll watch.
How I Met Your Mother
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: How I Met Your Father
SYNOPSIS: In the long-ago year of 2022, Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and options, options, options.
WHEN IT'S COMING: It's already out!
WHERE IT WILL BE: Hulu
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Bel-Air
SYNOPSIS: After getting involved in a gang fight during a basketball game, teenager Will Smith is sent by his mother out of the rough streets of Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in the ruch suburban neighborhood of Bel Air, Los Angeles, hoping that he can straighten out his life.
WHEN IT'S COMING: February 13
WHERE IT WILL BE: Peacock
Joe Millionaire
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
SYNOPSIS: Two single men: One is an actual millionaire, one is dirt broke. They will date twenty women, and these women have no idea who's the real "Joe Millionaire" and who's just the average Joe.
WHEN IT'S COMING: Airing now!
WHERE IT WILL BE: Tubi
The Flintstones
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Bedrock
SYNOPSIS: The series will follow The Flintstone family twenty years after the original, with Fred about to retireme and Pebbles, now in her 20s, embarking on her own career.
WHEN IT'S COMING: Not yet known.
WHERE IT WILL BE: FOX
Frasier
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Frasier
SYNOPSIS: Still in the works
WHEN IT'S COMING: Supposedly Spring 2022 - but it's already been delayed more than once and will likely be delayed again.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Paramount+
Party Down
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Party Down
SYNOPSIS: A group of actors move to Los Angeles to make it big, but end up working as caterers. Each episode a new gig, each gig a new miniature disaster.
WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022, tentatively.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Starz
Pretty Little Liars
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
SYNOPSIS: Set 20 years after the original, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant, and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as a sin of their own.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: HBO Max
Kids In The Hall
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Kids In The Hall
SYNOPSIS: It's a Canadian comedy sketch show from the 90s, coming back now, 30 years later!
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: Amazon Prime
Babylon 5
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Babylon 5
SYNOPSIS: Babylon 5 is a space station anchored in neutral territory, where ambassadors from across the galaxy can meet in (relative) peace. As the original series opened, humanity was recovering from a war that nearly wiped them out. We don't yet know when the next one will be set.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: The CW
He-Man: Masters of the Universe
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Masters of the Universe: Revelation
SYNOPSIS: Skeletor's final assault on Castle Grayskull both his own demise and the demise of He-Man, and also damaged the source of all magic in existence. After their battle created fractures in Eternia, it's up to Teela to find the missing Sword of Power, racing against time to prevent the end of the Universe...and uncovering the secrets of Grayskull at long last.
WHEN IT'S COMING: Parts 1 and 2 already out, Part 3 TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix
The Godfather
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Offer
SYNOPSIS: In this upcoming biographical-drama miniseries, we'll get to find out more about the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola's legendary 1972 film The Godfather.
WHEN IT'S COMING: April 28
WHERE IT WILL BE: Paramount Plus
Quantum Leap
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Quantum Leap
SYNOPSIS: It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett walked into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team is restarting the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine - and the man who created it.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: NBC/Peacock
Life Goes On
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Life Goes On
SYNOPSIS: The new show will follow a now-grown-up Becca, who has (surprise!) become a doctor, as she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her family.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD: Pilot ordered
WHERE IT WILL BE: NBC
Legends of the Hidden Temple
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Legends of the Hidden Temple
SYNOPSIS: It's the same as the old Jungle-themed game show, with similar puzzles and games returning - but now, the teams are all grown up.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - filming wrapped in October of 2021
WHERE IT WILL BE: The CW
Queer as Folk
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Queer as Folk
SYNOPSIS: Set in New Orleans this time, the reboot will be a modern take on the original series, that centered a group of club-going friends who find support in the LGBT+ community after a tragedy.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - filming just began in December.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Peacock
A League of Their Own
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: A League of Their Own
SYNOPSIS: The series follows brand-new characters, beginning with the formation of the league in 1943, and follows right along with its players as they fight to keep it alive - even through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing United States.
WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022 - TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: Amazon Prime Video
Project Greenlight
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Project Greenlight
SYNOPSIS: The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends embracing the joy and struggles of love and family in their mid-20s, while also building their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: HBO
Degrassi
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Not yet confirmed.
SYNOPSIS: The next series will feature yet another new class of kids who have to deal with all of the issues modern high school has to offer.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD, 2023
WHERE IT WILL BE: HBO Max
The Game
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Game
SYNOPSIS: The Game follows the lives of professional football players and their families as they tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fortune, respect, and love - all while trying to protect their souls as they each play The Game.
WHEN IT'S COMING: It's already out!
WHERE IT WILL BE: Paramount+
Every Movie Reboot Headed to Theaters (or Not Theaters, It Is Still Covid Times)
It's not just TV shows, either! There are always a thousand remakes and reboots in development in Hollywood, from studio to studio - but, as with TV shows, the rise of streaming services is making them more possible than ever - so more of them are actually being put into production.
Not all the films on this list will be made - Logan's Run, for example, has had a remake in development for literal decades, with no end in sight. Some others, however, are guarantees - like Highlander, which we already know has the amazing Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill, attached to star.
Death On The Nile
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Death on the Nile
WHEN IT'S COMING: February 11
WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+
Scream
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Scream
WHEN IT'S COMING: It's out!
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Batman
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Batman
SYNOPSIS: Set in a much younger Gotham than we're used to seeing - with a much younger and broodier Bruce - The Batman will take a look at how Batman first became Gotham's caped crusader.
WHEN IT'S COMING: March 4
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Toy Story
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Lightyear
SYNOPSIS: You may think you know the story of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, but you've never seen it like this. Jump into the Toy Story Universe and find out the real story behind the toy that changed everything.
WHEN IT'S COMING: June 17
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Salem's Lot
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Salem's Lot
WHEN IT'S COMING: September 9
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Cheaper By The Dozen
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Cheaper By The Dozen
WHEN IT'S COMING: March. (We think March 1, but Disney+ is just saying "March," so we'll let you know if that changes.)
WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+
Crimes of the Future
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Crimes of the Future
SYNOPSIS: In the not-so-distant future, humans are learning to adapt to rapidly advancing technology - to the point where the synthetics of their everyday world begin to alter their genetic makeup.
WHEN IT'S COMING: September 1
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Firestarter
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Firestarter
WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022 (currently in post-production)
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Hellraiser
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Hellraiser
WHEN IT'S COMING: 2022, TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: Hulu
Matilda
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Matilda
SYNOPSIS: No, don't worry, they're not touching Danny DeVito's perfect classic film. They're making a movie out of the musical version!
WHEN IT'S COMING: December 2
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Pinocchio
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Pinocchio
SYNOPSIS: Guillermo Del Toro is taking what is only one of a few cracks at adapting the 1883 children's novel - the first adaptation being the Disney one that gave the story its lasting fame.
WHEN IT'S COMING: December 2022
WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix
The Toxic Avenger
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Toxic Avenger
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - Filming wrapped August 2021.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
The Rocketeer
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Return of the Rocketeer
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - still in early stages of production.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+
Flight of the Navigator
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Flight of the Navigator
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: Disney+
The Saint
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Saint
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD: Paramount just cast Rege-Jean Page in the lead role.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Either Theaters or Paramount+
The Munsters
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Munsters
WHEN IT'S COMING: Late 2022
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters, or possibly Peacock; It's being produced by Universal Studios.
Twister
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Twister
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - it's in the very early stages of development.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Highlander
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Highlander
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD: Has not yet begun filming
WHERE IT WILL BE: Also unknown, but most likely in theaters.
All Quiet on the Western Front
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: All Quiet on the Western Front
WHEN IT'S COMING: Sometime in 2022
WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix
Dirty Dancing
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Dirty Dancing
WHEN IT'S COMING: December 31, 2022
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Fletch
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Fletch Won
SYNOPSIS: Based on the famous mystery novels: Fletch may be a journalist, but when the man he's about to interview turns up dead, he decides figure out who killed him himself.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD, in development
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Starship Troopers
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Starship Troopers
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD, in development
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Little Shop of Horrors
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Little Shop of Horrors
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - Currently on hold (but rumor has it Chris Evans is set to star in Steve Martin's role as the Dentist.)
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Scarface
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Scarface
SYNOPSIS: No, it won't be the same Scarface: The new movie will follow another two-bit criminal immigrating to America and pursuing a dark and twisted version of the American Dream.
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
The Bodyguard
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: The Bodyguard
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - just announced in September
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
The Phantom Tollbooth
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: TOLLBOOTH
SYNOPSIS: A lone toll booth operater is forced to come to grips with a past that is rapidly catching up with him.
WHEN IT'S COMING: March 18
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters
Gremlins
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Gremlins 3
WHEN IT'S COMING: TBD - In development
WHERE IT WILL BE: TBD
Logan's Run
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Logan's Run
WHEN IT'S COMING: Who the hell knows at this point.
WHERE IT WILL BE: Theaters, if it ever happens - and if we still have movie theaters by then.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
WHAT THEY'RE CALLING THE NEW ONE: Texas Chainsaw Massacre
WHEN IT'S COMING: February 18
WHERE IT WILL BE: Netflix