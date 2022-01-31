It seems like Alec Baldwin is back on track despite facing legal woes and controversies surrounding the "Rust" fatal shooting that happened a few months ago as he recently got a big project; what will he do?

According to Deadline, the actor is set to narrate a new true-crime podcast series. The eight-part series is titled "Art Fraud," a show that will explore one of the oldest galleries in New York City.

The upcoming project collaborates with his company El Dorado Pictures and Cavalry Audio in partnership with iHeart Radio. (listen to the teaser below)

The podcast will revolve around a published by Vanity Fair Magazine written by Michael Shnayerson, which tackles the Knoedler Gallery in the Big Apple.

Per The Blast, the famed art gallery, in operation since 1846, had already showcased some of the most notable artists worldwide.

One day, a woman who claims to have a canvas painted by famed Abstract Expressionist Mark Rothko visited the gallery. She became a regular as they purchased almost 40 paintings from the woman who claimed to have other artworks created by Jackson Pollack and more.

The estimated price of the said pieces was over a whopping $80 million. Unfortunately, the paintings turned out to be fake.

Baldwin could relate to the topic of his upcoming podcast as he has a history of art fraud in the past. In 2017, he won the lawsuit against Mary Boone over a piece by Ross Bleckner.

The audio show would feature several interview tapes that were never publicized before.

The show's executive producers are Baldwin and Shnayerson, together with Matt Delpiano and Keggan Rosenberger from Cavalry Media.

Senior Podcast Producer of the media giant, Branden Morgan, serves as producer together with Zach McNees, Nikki Ettore, and Lindsay Hoffman to represent the iHeartPodcast Network.

This isn't the first time Baldwin would work with Cavalry Media as they already had a project with him in the past when they released "Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin."

The podcast will be launched on February 1.

Baldwin's recent project is considered his first major gig for the first time since he was embroiled in a controversy regarding the "Rust" fatal shooting incident, which claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins.

