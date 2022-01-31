Nick Cannon just announced that he is now expecting what will be his eighth child.

This comes as something of a surprise, as Cannon just lost one of the seven children he recently had with different women died of a brain tumor at only five months old. Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, also posted on Instagram today, talking about how she is "at peace" with the death of her son.

On her instagram story, the model said:

"I wanna thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that the most. It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself.

It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered. I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me."

It seems as though, based on what she said about "conversations that aren't in alignment with this light or his legacy," that Scott would prefer that those talking about Nick Cannon's unusual approach to fatherhood would leave her son's name out of the conversation - he may have only been an infant, but he was a real person separate from his mother and father, and it must be very painful for this mother to see him remembered so frequently in association with something that, really, has very little to do with him.

In another story post, she continued:

"We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most," she wrote. "I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy."