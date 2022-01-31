Hoda Kobt faced the biggest heartbreak yet this year as she announced her split from Joel Schiffman.

On Monday, Kobt delivered the shocking news that she and Schiffman called off their engagement during the latest episode of "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna." She set the records straight after the viewers asked her why she no longer wears her engagement ring.

The host then revealed to co-host Jenna Bush Hager that they went through meaningful conversations over the holiday season, and that was when they decided to put their romantic relationship to an end.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season," she said.

As to why they broke off their engagement, Kobt said they realized they are better off as friends. Despite their split, they reportedly decided to start on good terms this new year.



But long before their split, the duo shared a heartfelt connection that they felt they were already married despite their wedding postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoda Kobt, Joel Schiffman Already Saw Themselves As Married Couple

Before announcing their split, Kobt happily said that they felt married, although they had not held the ceremony yet.

"I was saying to [Schiffman], 'I want our friends and family to be together for this moment and the kids.' I mean, how incredible would that be? But I feel like we're married. I want to do that obviously, but this whole situation has just underscored that family's family," she told PEOPLE in April 2020.

At that time, she seemingly hinted that no matter what happens and regardless of their relationship status, they would always be lifelong partners.

But since they had to cancel their wedding plans, Kobt said it was a formality despite not saying "I do" yet. The former couple initially planned to get married in November 2020.

Following their split, Kobt said she wanted to focus on the "joyous moments" of her relationship with Schiffman. By having the courage to say that their separation is okay and that she acknowledges it, she reportedly feels better than ever amid things' endings.

