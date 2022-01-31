Kristen Stewart spoke candidly about working on "Spencer" and how she felt emotional after watching it.

Royal fans were left shocked after it was announced that Stewart would do Princess Diana's role in "Spencer." While some did not approve of her to portray the royal princess in the movie, she proved them wrong that she became the right actress to lead the film.

After releasing the film, Stewart sat for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning's correspondent, Tracy Smith, to whom she revealed the truth about watching it for the first time.

"I think it's Diana; it's probably not, it's our view of her," she replied. "It's our love for her. And when I watched the movie I couldn't stop crying. I just couldn't, like, 'cause at the end it kind of, it has this sort of lighter note, but I feel the loss of her so intensely, so often," she explained.

Stewart made sure that she could copy the royal princess' speech and movement, practicing everything for months. But despite that, she felt so nervous at times that she reportedly could not open her mouth in front of the cameras.



According to Stewart, she faced anxiety as she did not want to mess up the film. Because of too much stress, her emotions manifested her physically.

But fortunately, she eventually opened up and did her best in playing Princess Diana's role.

Kristen Stewart Does Not Want an Oscar For Her Role

Elsewhere in the interview, Stacy informed the actress that critics showered her with positive responses and even called her performance one of the best last year.

Despite that, Stewart said she is happy to be here and that she does not really think of having an Oscar at all.

READ ALSO: TikTok Star Leonardo Gil Killed in Horrifying Hit-and-Run Incident: Last Moments Caught on Cam [VIDEO]

"Oh yeah, I'll do anything for this [movie]. I'd climb out of a ditch and rip my fingernails off for this movie. Like, and all of this sounds completely, like, histrionic and totally, like, whatever, too much, exaggerated. Absolutely," she went on.

"Spencer" successfully scored nominations and awards for its team, including the AACTA International Award's Best Lead Actress nomination and Alliance of Women Film Journalists' EDA Award for Best Actress nomination for Stewart, to name a few.

READ MORE: Cheslie Kryst Cause of Death Tragic: Former Miss USA Dead At 30 Following THIS Heartbreaking Event