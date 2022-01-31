Master Robert Wall, who trained and performed alongside Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee in some of the best martial arts films ever, has passed away at the age of 82.

According to TMZ Sports, the 9th degree Tang Soo Do black belter under Norris has played important roles on the silver screen, mostly linked to the fascinating world of martial arts.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Robert participated in two of Bruce Lee's greatest films, "Way of the Dragon" (1972) and "Enter the Dragon (1973). Bruce Lee is described as the most well-renowned martial artist to have ever lived, and to have graced the movie industry.

In "Enter the Dragon," Wall and Lee engaged in a remarkable and visceral (though one-sided) brawl.

In truth, Bob confessed years after the fight scene was shot that Lee had broken his ribs in the fight.

"Bob, I wanna hit you, and I wanna hit you hard," Wall revealed Lee told him prior to filming.

Bruce, who had known Wall for eight years before to filming, wanted the battle to seem as realistic as possible, so the two masters did not hesitate to really go at each other.

On Robert's demise, Wall's family wrote the following statement.

"Bob was the greatest husband and father. Family was Everything to him. He lived a remarkable life & There is a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. His spirit & legacy will live on forever within us. He was our rock," the statement read.

Heaven now has two of the most iconic martial artists instead.

"The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering." These words came from Bruce Lee.

By all accounts, Lee was a man who acted on the principles he taught and believed in.

Untold thousands of aspirational Western adolescents have been inspired by his life and tragically limited cinema to embark on the odd route of martial arts instruction. Then there's the fact that his ascent to prominence in the sixties and early seventies single-handedly brought kung fu flicks into the mainstream.

In Los Angeles' Chinatown, a seven-foot bronze monument of Lee, nunchucks in hand, was instated.

Despite the statue's lack of a solid concrete base, its placement is fitting. Lee used to work as a dojo instructor in Chinatown. Steve McQueen and James Coburn were two of his famous pupils.

