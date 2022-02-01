A video of Kobe Bryant's 5-year-old daughter Bianka's basketball prowess was shared by her mother, Vanessa, on Monday and quickly went viral.

In a video showing her making a shot across the living room with a little basketball, Bianka showed she is already following in the footsteps of her late father. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the Calabasas, California helicopter disaster that occurred two years ago when fog blocked the pilot's view. In the video, Bianka appeared to be attempting to get the adults out of the way so she could take her shot.

In response, Vanessa can be heard saying, "Focus!" but she chuckled and responded, "I can't." It was a cute moment that Kobe would have loved to see.

Photos of Natalia and Capri Bianka with family friend Pau Gasol and a selfie with Vanessa and Pau's wife Cat accompanied the video. As soon as she made the save, Pau, Cat, and their mother all erupted in joy. Cat's mom earned a high five after receiving a bear hug from her daughter.

'You can focus, good girl!' Vanessa said proudly at the end of the clip.

Last Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. At the time of his death, Bianka was only 3.

It can be recalled that Bryant spent the day with his then three-year-old daughter, Bianka, the day before he died. On the 25th of January, a fresh video captures the father-daughter combo having fun in the Fashion Island mall.

It was less than 24 hours before Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26 that he spent meaningful time with his three-year-old oldest kid, Bianka Bryant. One video surfaced afterwards, showing that Kobe and Bianka visited Newport Beach's Fashion Island mall on Jan. 25. While other children in the mall are having fun, Kobe keeps a close check on his toddler in this adorable video. Visiting the mall and other Newport Beach hotspots was nothing new for the Bryants; this was simply another trip in the routine for them.

Sadly, this was the last time Bianka and her father would experience such a tender moment together. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, the next morning. The horrific collision claimed the lives of all nine individuals aboard the helicopter, including the pilot. The passengers were on their way to a basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Academy when the tragedy occurred, and the dense fog is thought to be a major contributing cause.

Natalia, 17, and Capri, six months, are Kobe and Vanessa's other two kids, along with Gianna and Bianka. Less than a year before he passed away, Kobe made the shocking admission that his wife, Vanessa, longed for a son and indicated that they would try for a fifth kid. Sadly, they will never have the opportunity to participate in such an event.