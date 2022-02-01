Jim Gaffigan may be funny, but he's no one trick pony. As he proved as recently as 2020, when he played the role of George Westinghouse in the movie Tesla, a biopic and drama about the life of inventor Nikola Tesla, he can pull out the serious acting when he wants to - and now, he's getting a chance to do just that.

Writer and director Mukunda Michael Dewil, also known for his films like Vehicle 19 and Retribution, cast Gaffigan, along with Ryan Philippe of 2004's Crash Officer Hanson and Kat Graham of The Vampire Diaries, in the project, which recently wrapped filming and is now moving into post-production.

According to Deadline, Collide is "an edge-of-your-seat, noirish thriller where three interlocking stories hurl towards an explosive end. It follows an ensemble of characters whose paths intersect over the course of a single evening inside an L.A. restaurant."

The film will also feature other actors getting a chance to try something different, like Aisha Dee of The Bold Type, as well as those experienced with drama Paul Ben-Victor of Daredevil.

No release date has yet been set, but be on the lookout because this thriller is sure to be...well, thrilling!