Monica Vitti dead: the legendary actress has died at the age of 90.

Her death was announced by writer, director, and politician Walter Veltroni on behalf of Vitti's partner, Robert Russo.

He took to his Twitter page to tell his 125,000 followers, "Roberto Russo, his partner of all these years, asks me to communicate that Monica Vitti is no longer there."

"I do it with pain, affection, regret."

Monica Vitti died on February 2, 2022, as a result of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

In 2011, it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with the condition and had been kept out of the public eye "for the previous 15 years."

Viti, dubbed the "Queen of Italian Cinema," rose to prominence in the 1960s because of her appearances in films directed by Michaelangelo Antonioni.

Monica Vitti Movies

Monica Vitti, who was born Maria Luisa Ceciarelli in Rome on November 3, 1931, is best known for her roles in the films "L'Avventura," "Red Desert," "L'Eclisse," and "La Notte," all of which are regarded masterpieces in their own right.

Michael Caine, Richard Harris, Terence Stamp, and Dirk Bogarde co-star alongside her.

Following her collaborations with Antonioni, Vitti shifted her focus to comedy. She collaborated with Mario Monicelli on a regular basis.

Vitti co-starred in "The Pizza Triangle" with Marcello Mastroianni and collaborated on a few films with director and actor Alberto Sordi.

She also appeared in "The Phantom of Liberty" and co-starred in two films with Claudia Cardinale in the 1970s.

Monica Vitti's debut English-language film was Joseph Losey's "Modesty Blaise" from 1966. In 1979, she appeared in "An Almost Perfect Affair," another English-language picture.

Vitti's last films were in the 1990s, when she featured in "Secret Scandal" and subsequently in "Ma Tu Mi Vuoi Bene?," an Italian TV movie released in 1992.

When she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, the great actress stepped away from performing.

She last appeared in public in 2002 at the Paris premiere of "Notre-Dame de Paris."

Monica Vitti Awards

In Monica Vitti's lifetime, she won five David Di Donatello Awards for Best Actress, seven Italian Golden Globe Awards, the Venice Film Festival Career Lion Award, and was even BAFTA nominated.

Monica Vitti Personal Life

In 2000, Monica Vitti married composer and pianist Robert Russo, with whom she had been in a relationship since 1973.

