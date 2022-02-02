Brian Cox clarified that he is straight, though he could not help but look at Brad Pitt's beautiful face when they worked together in "Troy."

Hollywood fans recently put Cox in hot waters after he called Johnny Depp an "overrated" actor. Though it seems like he has more criticisms to offer to other stars, he recently showered Pitt with compliments as he recalled working with him years ago.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 75-year-old actor spoke candidly about the experience he had in the set of "Troy." He applauded the 2004 film for the great experience it brought to the "great cast" - which included Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger, to name a few.

But among all the stars he worked with, Cox reportedly dropped his jaw when he saw Pitt on set.

"Just kind of being agog at Brad 'cause, you know, he'd never been in costumes like that. We had all experienced these great costume epics because we'd spent most of our time like that, if we'd done the classical theater; we were always without pants! Brad walked on and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful," he continuously said, as quoted by PEOPLE.



Cox surely sounded as if he fell head over heels for Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, but the "Succession" actor clarified that he is straight and only thought Pitt was truly stunning.

He then took the chance of working with Pitt as a once-in-a-lifetime experience of working with a beautiful man.

Though Cox has positive things to share about the film, Pitt seemingly got a different experience.

Brad Pitt Talks About "Troy"

In 2019, the Oscar winner told The New York Times Magazine that he was disappointed in the film. Pitt said that the movie was not done the way he expected it to be.

"I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. I'd become spoiled working with David Fincher. It's no slight on [Troy director] Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films," he went on.

After that, the actor reportedly promised himself he would only invest in quality movies in the future.

Pitt's 2014 movie, still, was able to garner $497.4 million box office sales.

