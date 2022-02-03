Dakota Johnson is in talks to appear in the new Sony film Madame Web.

Coming off of the heels of the massively successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has announced that it will be adapting Madame Web into a movie. Actress Dakota Johnson has been announced to be in talks to take on the title role. This announcement, according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, has S.J. Clarkson set to direct the sure to be incredible film.

The story will follow that of Madame Web, a mutant who possesses the gift of predicting the future and fate of various Spider-Man characters including both Peter Parker and multiple generations of Spider-Women. As described by THR, Madame Web is, "Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, and rather sends others on missions." We can't wait to see what unique interpretation Dakota Johnson brings to the role.

Johnson got her major start in the well-known Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Since that time, she has been actively exploring more independent work. She was recently seen at the Sundance film festival. She and her co-star of the film, Jamie Dornan, have both moved on from Fifty Shades to bigger, better, and more dynamic work. While there are no plot details about this spin-off film yet, we are sure that Dakota Johnson will do an excellent job in this Sony film.

We can not wait to see Dakota Johnson in Madame Web when it comes to the big screen.