The new Scream sequel is officially a GO!

The sixth film in the widely popular Scream franchise has officially been approved by both Paramount and Spyglass. According to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, this sixth film boasts the same creative team as the successful 2022 fifth Scream franchise film. The directors of this sixth installment will remain the same. Returning at this helm are Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. With the film in the same seasoned and experienced hands as other films in the franchise, audiences can be certain that Scream 6 will be as scream and laugh worthy as the other five.

The Scream films are an unquestionable phenomenon. They have garnered a cult-like following that has carried them through to this sixth-movie precipice. In a joint statement, Spyglass and Paramount said, "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

A sixth installment in the #Scream franchise is officially on the way, with the creative team behind the 2022 hit set to return: https://t.co/ADD7PoVeXU pic.twitter.com/nPy0GMcki2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2022

The Radio Silence directors are also very excited to return to the screaming success of a franchise and return to the world of Scream. The team similarly released a statement illustrating the joy and love they feel for this company and project. "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators - and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built - has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."

We can't wait to see Scream 6 when it makes its way to the screen!