Pixar fans were mighty upset last month, when Disney announced that it would move the studio's next film, Turning Red, from a slated theatrical release to one that will take it straight to the Disney+ streaming service on March 11.

This marks the third Pixar movie that Disney has sent straight to streaming, following last fall's Soul and this summer's Luca. There hasn't been a Pixar movie in theaters since Onward, which unfortunately debuted in early 2020, right before the Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began.

This move has been confusing for many Disney and Pixar fans, who have pointed out that Disney is still putting their own flagship films - like Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto - in theaters, but box office experts are speculating that it's not because Disney doesn't have faith in the Pixar films.

Rather, they believe that Disney, knowing Pixar can solidly create excellent content for impressivley diverse audiences, is using these films as a strategic move to get more people subsribing to the Disney+ platform.

Disney seems to be proving that theory right now, as they've put the big lovable red panda associated with Turning Red front and center on this spring's issue of D23, the magazine for everything Disney-related.

In a press release, Disney described Turning Red as follows:

"What if teenage anxiety transformed you into a giant red panda? It's the kind of question only the creative minds at Pixar Animation Studios would dare to ask and answer in Disney and Pixar's wild and wonderful new animated feature, Turning Red."

(As a sufferer of teenage anxiety that has lasted well into adulthood, I can relate.)

The new issue also includes a conversation with director Domee Shi and star Sandra Oh about creating this unique tale, which premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 11.

If you want to read this article - or others in the issue, which include talks about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser ride opening in Walt Disney World's Epcot this March, and more - you'll need to be a subscribed Gold Member of D23: Disney's official fan club.

The Gold membership is $99 annually, and also includes access to exclusive VIP events - like the upcoming D23 Fan Expo, discounts and special offers on products, and exclusive collectible items.

And don't forget - you can watch Pixar's Turning Red on Disney+ starting March 11.