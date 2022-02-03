Channing Tatum is no longer a fan of Marvel movies.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, and it is on its way to highlight the stories of other superheroes aside from the Avengers. More fans start to feel excited on the projects as they unfold, but Tatum is one of those who no longer spare time to watch a single Marvel movie.

Tatum recently explained the reason behind his decision in the cover story of Variety this week, recalling how he was left devastated after the "Gambit" film he created for the 20th Century Fox was thrown away. He worked with producer Reid Carolin on the flick, but it still ended up falling apart.

Per the actor, they spent four years developing the standalone movie. The duo was scheduled to co-direct "Gambit" together.

"The studio really didn't want us to direct it," he said. "They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything."

Tatum also defended the mutant in the Marvel comic books, noting how people called the character "flamboyant" - but he would not.

The 41-year-old said that the character was the coolest person before comparing Gambit to Batman, saying that the X-Men superhero looks epic as if he attended the Paris runway.



When the film got cut, he reportedly felt traumatized that he ultimately shut off his Marvel machine already. Since then, he no longer watches any of the movies since it felt like he had lost a friend.

Why Did "Gambit" Not Make It?

Tatum and Carolin surely made Fox feel worried about the film's outcome as they did not have directing experience at that time. While it could have been an issue to the party, it was actually Disney's purchase of Fox that canceled the whole project.

In 2019, Disney purchased film and TV assets that were once owned by the 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion. According to Deadline, it served as one of the biggest media mergers. In addition it became the first major movie studio that ceased to exist as an independent entity, years after MGM decayed in the 1980s.

The then-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, released a statement about the historic moment for the company and shareholders.

"Combining Disney's and 21st Century Fox's wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era," he went on.

