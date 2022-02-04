The CW is going back in time.

The CW has picked up a prequel to the iconic Supernatural series titled The Winchesters. The Winchesters, according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, will chronicle the lives of Dean and Sam's (Jensen Ackles and Jared Paladecki's) parents. The original series lasted for fifteen popular, demon-fighting seasons. Spin-offs of Supernatural have been attempted before. Neither of the other two, Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters, were picked up to series. We are hoping there will be more luck with The Winchesters. The voice over of this new show will be voiced by Jensen Ackles as Dean, as he illustrates the incredible love story between his parents. Robbie Thompson will be writing and executive producing the pilot.

Supernatural is not the only series getting the CW prequel treatment. Jared Paladecki's current series Gotham Knights is having a spin-off series developed titled Walker: Independence. Gotham Knights is a DC Comics show, and this prequel will serve to expand the universe in a fascinating and nuanced way. The series will follow a 19th Century Bostonian woman named Abby Walker whose husband is murdered. This event changes the course of her life forever.

According to THR, a major reason for this seemingly unprecedented influx of prequels comes as WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are looking into selling the network. As is stated in the article, "Nexstar, which has a number of CW affiliates in its portfolio of nearly 200 local TV stations, is seen as a possible buyer."

We can't wait to see the amazing pilots of these sure to be fascinating prequel series!