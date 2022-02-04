Despite the fact that Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, he makes the most of his newfound celebrity.

People have been talking about them since they were caught holding hands on a roller coaster ride in October, and the "Saturday Night Live" star has been making headlines every day since.

The 28-year-old comedian is said to be keen to accomplish his ambition with the support of his fiancée, who is said to be assisting him in reaching his full potential.

His burgeoning affair with the "Kardashians" actress, according to a source who talked to Hollywood Life, isn't affecting his work in the least.

Kardashian is supposedly assisting her guy in realizing his ambition of being well-known.

The source explained, "It takes a lot for Kim to truly be amused, or impressed, with someone's talent and Kim really is. She has really been helping Pete to have the confidence and ability to go after anything that he wants."

Though Davidson has been a staple on the NBC variety series, he wants to achieve more stardom.

"Pete's ultimate acting goals are to star in comedy movies and have a similar career to some of the greats that came before him, such as Chevy Chase," the source added.

How Kim Kardashian Is Helping Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian, according to the insider, is assisting her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a variety of ways.

One method is that the KKW Beauty is allegedly telling Davidson what's amusing and what isn't.

Aside from that, the mother of four claims to know when not to cross a thin line, and she has been assisting her lover in demonstrating how obvious that line is.

Davidson is presently working on seven projects, according to his IMDb page, in addition to "Saturday Night Live."

He's been bouncing ideas off his rich girlfriend and even talking screenplays and projects with her, according to the source.

"She gives him honest advice on whether something he is interested in fits with his ultimate vision of having a long-lasting career as an A-list actor."

Another insider close to the actor told the magazine that one thing that keeps their relationship exciting is their lively banter.

"Pete pays attention to Kim and follows her advise. Pete thinks she's entertaining, and he admires her for being able to keep up with his witty conversation."

They're also having a great time together and appreciate Kardashian's backing as well as the love he's received from her family.

