Nick Cannon has made an open apology to anyone he may have hurt with the announcement of his expected eighth child.

Recently, Cannon took to the internet, officially announcing the news that he was expecting his eight child. Bre Tiesi is the mother. They posted about their joyous gender-reveal party which took place over the weekend. Many were surprised to hear this news and see this celebration after the very recent death of his and Alyssa Scott's five-month-old son, Zen. Cannon's son passed away from brain cancer. In this announcement process, he has tried to remain compassionate to Alyssa, both he and Tiesi striving to keep the news off of social media for as long as possible.

According to Page Six, Cannon has taken full responsibility for any pain he has caused anyone with this new announcement. He wants to make it clear that he is very much still grieving the loss of his son. He said:

"It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting and I didn't have to do that...Grieving is a process and I'm still grieving each and every single day and myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that. We lost a child and it was a sincere, and still is a sincere and real situation. And I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will. And I'm going to love my new child and I'm going to love every child."

Our hearts go out to Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, and all affected by Zen's tragic loss.