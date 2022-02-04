When it comes to seeking love, Pamela Anderson never says never.

Her one-year marriage to Dan Hayhurst ended recently. Anderson's fourth spouse was him.

Despite this, a source told OK magazine that the "Baywatch" bombshell is discussing her turbulent love life with prior ex-husbands with her pals.

Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Solomon have all been Anderson's wives.

"Pamela is the first to acknowledge that she's had awful luck with guys because she gets swept up in her affections and overlooks the warning flags," the source says.

This includes her tumultuous marriage to Lee, the 59-year-old Motley Crue musician who served six months in prison in 1998 - which is shown in the Hulu series "Pam and Tommy."

"She's confiding to pals that the program is a mere shadow of the reality," the source added, "something she's vowed to tell when the time is right." "But that hasn't prevented her from talking about how horrible her time with Tommy genuinely was."

"He appeared like the polar antithesis of everyone she'd ever been with," an informant revealed when the blonde beauty hooked up with Hayhurst, her fourth husband and former bodyguard and contractor, at her Vancouver Island home. Pamela literally got in with both feet."

However, as she got to know him, she apparently noticed a another side of him, a "quite harsh one," and it became really upsetting for her.

While Pamela Anderson has stated that she will devote time to her own recuperation, this does not imply that she will abandon love completely.

"Pamela loves being in love, and she's a romantic through and through," the source continued, "and everybody who knows her knows this won't be her last marriage!"

Despite obvious red flags in her marriage to Hayhurst, the insider claims that he and Anderson discovered they had nothing in common after spending time in quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He was unkind and unsupportive. After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better - and for worse."

Is Pamela Anderson Going to Watch 'Pam and Tommy'?

Pamela Anderson will not be watching the new Hulu program based on her life and marriage, according to an E! News story.

Her sex tape theft memories, according to a source, continue to haunt her to this day.

"Having this film taken was a violation; it was a horrific period in her life, and it's surprising that they're reliving it."

