It seems like it's so easy to forget that body doubles exist in anything other than action movies, but they surely do - and some of them have had very interesting jobs. For example:

Flick Miles, body double to Emma Watson in the well-known Harry Potter films, recently spoke to the Scottish Express to talk about her time with the incredible franchise.

Miles worked as Watson's Hermione Granger body double for the first three films, counting four years of time in total.

Getting the job was apparently a very compare-and-contrast process. She commented:

"They tested me and Emma agaisnt each other and lined us up, looking through the camera lens to ultimately see if we have a similarly shaped face along with of course the height and build."

The likeness she bears to Watson is absolutely uncanny. In her younger years, the frizzy hair that was famously a classic-Hermionie must-have was almost idential to Watson's. The now 31-year-old reflected:

"I look back and it was so big and frizzy."

While the two obviously bear some unique features, making it possible to tell them apart if you get more than a passing glance, we would not bat an eye if someone told us Miles and Watson were twins!

Flick was very close with the cast, and the other body doubles, during her time on set. She reminiced to the magazine, recalling that "we would all eat and chill together, especially on location we would spend a lot of time together."

HBO's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts retrospective was, Flick metioned, an incredibly powerful resurgence for the well-known wizarding world.

"I think the reunion show really has made Potter fans fall in love with Harry Potter all over again."

Is it possible to fall back in love with something you never stopped loving? Apparently so!

Be sure to check out Miles Flick's entire interview here.

The performer has also her own podcast titled Behind the Wand: Stories from the Harry Potter Films, in which she discusses her times on set of the show. It will be amazing to hear about this magical world from a star that has remained relatively out of the limelight of the insanely famous franchise - We can't wait to listen!