Power Book IV: Force, the newest spin-off in the Power Universe, has a new intriguing focal point: Tommy Egan. In this new series, Tommy Egan, played by the incredible Joseph Sikora, leaves New York City behind and finds himself setting up shop in Chicago. He is both an iconic character and the first to leave behind the, as the original theme song stated, "Big Rich Town," of New York and start the mission of expanding the Power Universe into other parts of the country. We got a chance to sit down and talk with Sikora about the show and taking on this character in a leading capacity.

The Power Universe has become massively expansive. We have seen Tommy Egan journey in and out of various people's stories in majorly impactful ways. This is the first time, however, all of the focus is on him. We got a chance to ask Sikora how this change felt on his first day on the Force set.

"It was surreal, but it was interesting just kind of getting back into the Tommy mindset which is just, survival and aggression and get it done, and he's also in such a state of confusion right now in some ways...all of the thoughts that are swimming in his mind right now, it was really heavy. So, it was interesting and fun to just allow the heaviness to be heavy, and not try to do too much work or too much acting, but just kind of sit in that stew, in that gumbo that Tommy is now living in."

There is certainly a lot that Sikora is faced with through Tommy's eyes. As is the case with most characters in the Power Universe, tragedy and chaos tend to follow him wherever he goes, many times spurred on by his own creation. Tommy may have packed light, but he is bringing all of his emotional baggage with him to Chicago. Sikora reflected on all Tommy had lost. He has experienced:

"Losing his brother, losing the family he made with Keisha and Cash, losing Holly and the baby, the unborn child, losing Tariq and Tasha, his mother disowning him, the mob against him, the Serbs against him, now the Tejadas against him. Everything that he loves, even New York City, he can't even come back; so, it's heavy, you know? He's a shell of a man, and I think it's going to be exciting for the audience to see how he fills that up."

We can't wait to see what dynamic intrigue Sikora brings to Tommy in this new show. Power Book IV: Force premieres on Starz on February 6th, 2022.