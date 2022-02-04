The premiere of the new Power Universe spin-off series Power Book IV: Force is right around the corner. The Powerverse, created by the incredible Courtney Kemp, continuously chronicles the high-stakes the ins and outs of drugs, crime, and family. It emphasizes several painful realities: there are people in life that will pull you forward and others that will, no matter how hard you try to push forward, will strive to pull you back. We were able to sit down for an exclusive interview with cast members, and brothers on Power Book IV: Force, Issac Keys and Kris D. Lofton about this intelligently explored phenomenon.

On the show, Isaac Keys plays Diamond, a man just released from prison. Diamond, with the help of his brother Jenard, played by Lofton, is striving to move forward, living life on the straight and narrow. However, without giving away any details of the show, forces continually try to force Diamond back into his old life. We got a chance to ask the two if there had ever been a time they had experienced this phenomenon in the confines of their own lives. Both answered in the affirmative, Lofton instantly citing the present feeling of, "survivor's remorse."

"I've definitely felt that way, especially with being from Chicago. I'm from Chicago in real life, both Chris the person and Jenard the character," which is also where Power Book IV: Force is set. It is the first time that the Powerverse has branched outside of New York City. Lofton continued, "I think athletes and a lot of people deal with what they call 'survivor's remorse,' if you will. They're certain people maybe from your life that you feel like you need to bring here and there and here and there, but sometimes it might not be the place...if you want to grow at a certain level, you might out-grow certain people...I think life sometimes shows you that and you have to grow with it."

Keys seconded Lofton's statement, specifically striving to emphasize the power that family members that are not entirely supportive can have on a person. He spoke about his days playing football to illustrate the point. "They used to teach us back when we played football...They said the fastest way to bring you down is with family, if you allow them to, because of the love that you have for them." This teaching emphasizes the story of his relationship with his on-screen brother. "You see that enter the show with some of the dynamics with Diamond and Jenard. It's like because they're family, because he's my brother, and I think that he gets away with a lot more things than anybody else would get away with."



We can't wait to see these fascinating dynamics play out in Power Book IV: Force. The show premieres on Starz on February 6th, 2022.