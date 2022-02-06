Julian Fowles, a renowned name in the film and television industry, has tragically passed away at the hospital on February 5. He was 76 years old.

According to his longtime friend, William Immerman, who confirmed the shocking news to The Hollywood Reporter, the executive died in his sleep while staying in a hospital in Miami, Florida, to recover from a stroke.

At first, Fowels' career started in the law industry as he studied at Harvard Law School. He became a lawyer at the NAACP Defense Fund. Universal, Colombia, and 20th Century Fox later hired him as a contract attorney in California.

One of his first gigs in the entertainment industry was being an executive producer of local programming at KCET. He produced "Eleonor: In Her Own Words," which starred Eleanor Roosevelt and Lee Remick.

His hard work paid off as he won a Los Angeles Area Emmy award. Later, media giant PBS picked up the show for their "American Playhouse Series."

Per Variety, Fowles' work for producing "Mark Twain and Me" at KCET also earned a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding children's programs.

Among his most notable produced shows was "The Light Staff," which he co-wrote and co-produced with Martin Kent.

The show became the highest-rated production since the station started operating decades back.

He used his platform during his time with KCET to seek out programming that represents Black, Latino, and Asian communities.

His time with KCET later ended as he decided to join Esparza/Katz Productions. Fowles became the head of its TV division.

Throughout his time with the production, he executive produced several popular films including, "Captive," "The Sweetest Gift," and "Selma, Lord, Selma."

After the news of Fowles' death circulated online, many of his friends took to social media to pay tribute to the late producer.

"My good friend Julian Fowles passed away in Miami this morning. Julian started as a lawyer and then became a producer picking up 2 Emmys along the way. He will be missed," friend William Immerman posted on Facebook.

"Julian was a wonderful human being with a fantastic sense of humor... I will remember our trips to the Sundance Film Festival with he and Gallena and how he would look you right in the eye as you both laughed uproariously about his observations of people and life. His essence will not be forgotten by those who knew him," one commented.

At the time of this writing, a memorial is being planned by Fowles' family, and details will be released soon.

The producer was survived by his wife, Gallena Fowles.

