Shanna Moakler has just made a throwback during this week's "Celebrity Big Brother" premiere.

With ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian and co-housemate Lamar Odom present in the show, she recalled during a confessional interview, "I may or may not have called [Lamar's] fiancée a donkey on national television."

During Wednesday's episode of the CBS reality show, she also added, "It's not one of my finest moments."

Recalling The Issue

And as reported by Page Six, the "Meet the Barkers" star dished the initial insult she made during her appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," back in 2009, where she compared the Good American founder to "a literal jackass."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" celeb responded to the joke at that time with a tweet, she wrote, "I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey. I can care less LOL."

I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey... I can care less LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2009

The former pageant queen then followed with an apology on social media, replying, "you are right. We don't know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning...."

@KhloeKardashian, you are right. We don't know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning... — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) November 10, 2009



Speaking with Us Weekly at the time, she admitted that she felt bad about it via The Sun.

She "didn't mince words" when mentioning the Kardashians, "I feel really bad," Moakler told the outlet. "It was just an off-the-cuff statement. It's not a big secret that the Kardashians and I don't really get along. I don't care."

Aside from the insults, the "Celebrity Big Brother" cast has also been vocal about another Kardashian sister, Kourtney and Travis Barker's romance, and once called the couple "weird" for sharing sexy pics on social media.

Her comment came after she claimed she was "genuinely very happy" for Barker, but she later admitted their incessant "PDA" was odd, as per the source.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird?" the model told People. "The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie."

She added, "Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

