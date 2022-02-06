It seems like Vicki Gunvalson is having a lot of fun a few months after ending her relationship with politician Steve Lodge as she was recently spotted partying in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her friends and male strippers.

According to Radar Online, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum was spotted in Sin City to celebrate a "break up" party full of fun, gambling, and dancing with her friends.

On her Instagram over the weekend, Gunvalson re-posted a poster by Kings of Hunter about a "break-up party" that she hosted.

"Thanks @kingsofhustler for providing so much fun for my friends and I," she wrote.

An insider spoke to Page Six, saying Gunvalson initially rejected the offer to host the event as she was still going through a lot of emotions and healing from the break-up until now.

The reality star sported a silver dress and a pair of black pants to party on Saturday evening. The event was reportedly filled with champagne, as well as male strippers.

She later went up to the stage on the rooftop of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, where a male dancer gave her a lap dance, leading the audience to scream and go wild.

Gunvalson kicked off the evening by playing a slot machine. It seems like she got lucky over the weekend as she revealed that she won a staggering $1,440.

Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge Split After 2 Years

Last year, People Magazine reported that the "RHOC" star and the politician have called it quits despite being engaged to each other.

Gunvalson confirmed the heartbreaking news on her social media account, writing, "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are... moving on."

She explained that there is "no fault with either person" as they are just moving on to different paths.

The TV star also noted that she only wanted the best for her ex-fiance and for him to be happy.

Per the abovementioned outlet, Gunvalson claims that her former partner cheated on her and felt used throughout their connection, but the politician has vehemently denied the allegations.

Lodge later got engaged to his latest girlfriend, Janis Carlson.

At the time of this writing, Steve Lodge has not publicly commented on the recent party.

