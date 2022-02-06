Standup comedian Heather McDonald lost her consciousness while in the middle of a show in Tempe, Arizona.

Page Six cited a news outlet, saying McDonald collapsed after delivering her second joke on Saturday evening.

Moments before her fall, she was able to say, "I'm vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted and flu shot and shingle shot and haven't gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most."

Attendees who were present during the incident revealed that most audience members thought it was part of her act. However, it took them a few more seconds before they realized she needed immediate medical attention.

An EMT and nurse, who were part of the audience, rushed up to the state and helped the comedian. They also gave her first aid before more responders arrived at the venue.

McDonald's representatives have not released an official statement regarding her recent fall to the news outlet. But the standup comedian herself shared what happened to her in a new social media post.

What Happened to Heather McDonald?

On the night after she was rushed to a medical facility, the 51-year-old shared a post on her Instagram Story, confirming she was still in the hospital's emergency room.

She revealed that she passed out on stage despite not having a history of fainting in her entire life.

"I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy," McDonald explained. "You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. Oh my God, I cannot believe this happened, I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show."

After McDonald shared her post, it was the only moment when her representatives finally broke their silence and told Phoenix's NCS that she probably lost consciousness because of dehydration. They also confirmed that she suffered a skull fracture after the fall.

The standup comedian already underwent several tests, including a CT scan. As of the press time, the exact cause of her fall remains unknown. Still, she feels very tired while enduring a painful headache.

Following her collapse, her fans and friends sent her well wishes while thanking her for her performance.

Comedian Justin Martindale said, "Heather McDonald is a champ. Thank you Tempe for coming out tonight. It was definitely scary but she has her family with her now. And we will see you next time juicer than ever."

"Wow what a coincidence first Chelsea Handler has a health scare which everyone is being vague about but she had to cancel Oregon shows. Then Heather McDonald ends up in the hospital after passing out and getting a skull fracture. Both are fully vaxxed," another assumed.

