Camila Cabello still hasn't moved on from Shawn Mendes.

Although the former pair ended their relationship two months ago, a source told OK magazine that the "Havana" singer is still hoping for a second chance with her ex-boyfriend.

Camila and Shawn dated for two years when the singer of "Stitches" ended their relationship in November 2021 because he "thought the relationship had become stale."

But the 24-year-old songstress is "by no means over him, which is why she's been trying to show Shawn what he's missing by posting all these sexy bikini pics."

However, Shawn is reportedly "more into himself right now" and has been telling his pals he is currently into a creative groove, writing more songs now that he has no girlfriend.

While the former couple reunited in January in Miami, the insider said that "Shawn just wants to be friends right now" with Camila.

"Camila has been desperately trying to keep the communication open, but it's not going her way," the insider added.

Shawn Mendes Broke Up with Camila Cabello

The "Cinderella" actress was reportedly "distraught" when her lover chose to quit their relationship.

"It was incredibly hard for a few days," a source told OK magazine at the time, "but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy."

"The relationship was growing boring and comfortable," they said, "and they concluded they are better off as friends."

Another source told People magazine that they had a very close connection in the previous year, and that they even spent months together during the Miami lockdown.

"They have occupations that are pushing them in various areas," she says now that life is virtually "back to normal." They moved from spending every day together to barely seeing one other today."

On Nov. 17, the "Seorita" hitmakers confirmed their breakup on their individual Instagram profiles.

Camila Cabello Mental Health

However, the "Don't Go Yet" singer has been dealing with mental health issues in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the epidemic, which she has also discussed.

She described how she felt "very worried" and "particularly unstable" at the time, and how it all kept her from working.

Camila also talked about how her mental health affected her relationships, friendships, and even her time at home.

