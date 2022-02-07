All of Us Are Dead has officially become the number one show on Netflix.

The new hit series has become a number one ranked series on Netflix. This is the second time that a Korean series has hit the number one spot on the streaming service top ten list. This follows closely behind the smash-hit-sensation Squid Game. According to an article on Collider, All of Us Are Dead reached this highly-ranked spot in seven days. That is just three days longer than it took Squid Game to break the record.

All of Us Are Dead comes from the creative minds of Lee Jae-kyoo, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su. The show features a sensational cast including Park Solomon, In-soo Yoo, Lee Yo-mi, Chan Young-Yoon, and many others. As the official series description describes, the show chronicles, "After a science experiment gone wrong, a local school is overrun with zombies, and the trapped students struggle to survive. With no food and water, and communication cut-off by the government, they must use equipment around the school to protect themselves in the midst of a battleground or they will become part of the infected."

It is a gripping science-fiction story that is capturing global attention. Statistics has shown that the show has been watched for 124.79 hours in the show's first week alone. We are certain that this number will continue to rise.



All of Us Are Dead is currently streaming on Netflix. We can't wait to see where this thrilling new series goes from here.