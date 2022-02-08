Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's baby daddy, has been handed an ultimatum.

According to a recent claim from The Sun, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur has asked that Kanye West "break connections" with the "Astroworld" musician.

In light of Kanye's recent comments on his separated wife, Kim Kardashian, Kylie apparently wants her lover to demonstrate his commitment to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Travis recently got into his girlfriend's bad books, according to a source close to the couple, after disclosing the "Donda" rapper the address of his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party last month.

Per the source, "Travis got into a lot of trouble for being the one who gave Kanye the birthday party details."

But Kylie demanding something that big from Travis didn't come from an initiative she started.

The source said the KKW Beauty mogul sat down with the young couple, making it clear that the "Sicko Mode" rapper should cut ties with Ye.

With Travis and Kylie welcoming their baby number two just a few days ago, the source added, "His loyalty should lie with the family - and he's all too aware of what has gone down between Kanye and the family."

Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott

Kanye West said a few weeks ago that Kim Kardashian refused to reveal the location of their daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party.

He was able to make it to the party after a few hours and praised Travis Scott for providing him with the location.

The "All of the Lights" rapper said in his now-deleted rant, "I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter."

Kanye West Rants About Kim Kardashian

In his tirade, Kanye also claimed that the SKIMS billionaire forbade him from attending their daughter's birthday party - but that's not all he said.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper made additional unsettling charges against Kim over the weekend, with one accusation being that the KUWTK star believes he "put out a hit on her."

She also posted images of a text conversation from the reality star's cousin asking for his ex-phone wife's number.

Kanye also stated he wanted to clear the air about how he urged Kim to come to Chicago's party and was even accused of being high on drugs when he and his kid hung out in a screenshot sequence. Kim is said to have accused him of stealing.

Kim's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, unfollowed the troubled rapper on Instagram after his comments.

