Kendall Jenner made fun of herself in a funny TikTok video in which she falls on her face while skiing. The sophisticated model not only showed she can get into accidents, but that she can also not take herself seriously.

Kendall Jenner won't be competing in the Winter Olympics in the near future, that's for sure - even if her figure cuts it. On Monday, February 7, the founder of 818 Tequila posted a humorous video of herself completely crashing while snowboarding. Kendall, 26, slipped and fell while snowboarding and ended up planting her face on all those iciness. While others will hide that kind of footage, she uploaded it for her fans to see. Considering this is her first ever TikTok video, she'll get a lot of views for sure.

Wearing a white shirt with pink sleeves and snow trousers, Kendall sported the essential protection gear for shredding down the mountain. However, as soon as she gained some air, she lost her balance and ended up with powder all over her face. Kendall, on the other hand, was full of sarcasm. One of her most memorable lines from Keeping Up With the Kardashians was used as the soundtrack for the video.

"I'm built like a professional athlete. "I'm literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I've ever done has said that I'm like over the normal limit of athletic-ness," she said in the old video.

As Kendall collapsed, she could be heard shouting in the background, even though the quotation was audible in the video. Kendall's caption also seemed to poke light at the famous lines. She said that gave "pick me vibes," which is slang for someone overly trying to get someone's approval and validation.

Even though she would make headlines for her big snowboard wipeout, Kendall has demonstrated time and time again in January that she is a master of the sport. While traveling in Aspen, Colorado, she shared a few videos and photographs of herself riding down a mountain. She was snowboarding in a sparkly silver coat in those videos, and she looked stunning.

It's good that the model is having time to be carefree. It seems like her sisters, she's always working.

After her sister Kylie gave birth to her second kid, she welcomed a new nephew into the family.

But it was quickly back to work for Kendall Jenner on Monday, as she sported an eye-catching graphic yellow crop top for a photo shoot with the LA brand Cherry. She looked very toned and fit.

