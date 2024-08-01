The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing harsh criticism from conservative politicians and celebrities, including J.K. Rowling, after boxer Angela Carini quit 46 seconds into a women's boxing match against Imane Khelif.

While there is no indication that Khelif is a trans boxer, and Khelif has never publicly identified as trans, they were disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing a sex-identification test. Now people are upset Khelif was eligble to compete against Carini, calling it an unfair and dangerous fight.

In reference to Carini crying next to Khelif, Rowling asked in another X post, "Could any picture sum up our new men's rights movement better?"

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Rowling called out the IOC for a second time, saying they "allowed a male to get in the ring with her." She also added, "You're a disgrace, your 'safeguarding' is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini."

A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini. https://t.co/JMKzVljpyr — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

This is not the first time Rowling has spoken out against the LGBTQ group. The author has come under fire in the past for controversial tweets about the transgender community.

Her beliefs have caused "Harry Potter" fans and actors of the film, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, to speak out against her.

Her stance has also split the LGBTQ community who are torn between loving her "Harry Potter" series, but completely disagree with what she's said.

In a third tweet, Rowling linked to a Telegraph article and quoted the writer: "'Someone with a DSD cannot help the way they were born but they can choose not to cheat; they can choose not to take medals from women; they can choose not to cause injury.'"