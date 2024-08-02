The 2024 Olympic games have given us social media gold since the start. Countless images, memes, videos and trends have quickly risen to the top of charts across X, TikTok, Reddit, Instagram and more.

Well, today is no different. Here are some of the most popular moments at the Games today from romantic proposals to a new video of the now-iconic Turkish shooter:

Yusuf Dikec surfaces again, this time with the full video of him shooting:

Morocco advances to the semi-finals and makes history by reaching their first men's football semi-final with a 4-0 victory over the U.S.:

History made! 👏



Morocco advance to the @Olympics semi-finals! 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/hl0WSLFWsS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 2, 2024

Olymian Huang Yaqiong says yes to a surprise proposal moments after winning gold in badminton:

"I’ll love you forever! Will you marry me?"

"Yes! I do!"



OMG!!! Romance at the Olympics!!!❤️❤️❤️



Huang Yaqiong just had her "dream come true", winning a badminton mixed doubles gold medal🥇with her teammate Zheng Siwei



Then her boyfriend Liu Yuchen proposed! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/JxMIipF7ij — Li Zexin (@XH_Lee23) August 2, 2024

People are loving the Fiji athletes singing during a religious service at the Olympic village:

The Fiji athletes worshipping Christ at the Olympics. The world needs more of this. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FxP2Xk2pY3 — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 1, 2024

Steph Curry gets entire the entire tennis team to sign his tennis ball:

Grant Fisher becomes the second American man in 56 years to win a 10,000m Olympic medal: