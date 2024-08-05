One swimmer's Paris 2024 Olympic experience has been marred by controversy.

Luana Alonso, a 20-year-old swimmer from Paraguay, announced her retirement after failing to advance beyond the preliminary rounds of the women's 100m butterfly. She was also reportedly asked to leave the Olympic village due to her "inappropriate behavior" which was deemed disruptive.

"Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay," stated Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, in a statement according to 'The Sun.'

Schaerer also noted, "We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

Despite her elimination, Alonso continued to stay in the Olympic village, though she was reportedly not fulfilling her role as a supportive teammate. It was reported that the swimmer had been spending time at Disneyland rather than engaging with her team, which reportedly displeased Paraguayan officials.

Alonso, who has gained attention on social media for her glamorous posts, confirmed her retirement after finishing sixth in her event.

"it's official! I'm retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support," she wrote in a caption on Instagram on July 27. "Sorry Paraguay. I just have to say thank you!"

In another post, Alonso reflected on her swimming career: "Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more things."

She added, "I gave you part of my life and I wouldn't change that for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life, you gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry in my heart, unique opportunities. It's not goodbye, it's see you soon."